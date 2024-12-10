1× 0:00 -26:23

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Thank you to everyone who gathered in Combermere on November 14th 2024. I am pleased to present for others to enjoy, some of the laughter, love, science, and health wisdom that we shared. In this first part we discussed secrets of health, immune health, vaccines, C-19 injections, fundamental genetics and cell physiology, solid science, harsh realities, and practical solutions. Special thanks to Wilma Brethour and everyone who helped make this happen including the Combermere Community Center, and Killaloo Radio, a.k.a CHCR-FM who attended , recorded, and shared this audio. CHCR-FM Broadcasts on 102.9 FM and 104.5 FM (repeater) in the Ottawa Valley region.

Introduction

Over the past few years, many of us have witnessed an unprecedented upheaval in global health narratives. As someone deeply involved in understanding and defending genuine health principles, I’ve come to appreciate the profound importance of grounding ourselves in the fundamentals. Today, I want to share these foundational principles, along with insights into why they have been overshadowed by harmful practices and agendas, including the coercion surrounding the so-called “vaccines.”

The Basics of Health: The "New Start" Framework

Good health begins with a strong foundation. I often share a simple yet profound mnemonic: New Start. Each letter represents a pillar of health:

Nutrition: Prioritize organic, whole, and non-GMO foods. Avoid processed products laden with toxins like glyphosate. Whether you lean toward a carnivorous diet or plant-based meals, focus on quality and balance. Exercise: Stay active in ways that resonate with you—be it yoga, cycling, or splitting wood. Movement enhances circulation, boosts immunity, and supports longevity. Water: Hydration is essential. Drink clean, fluoride-free water. Avoid municipal sources contaminated with industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals. Sunshine: Exposure to sunlight is a natural way to maintain optimal Vitamin D levels, which significantly reduce risks of infections and chronic diseases. Temperance: Moderation is key. Minimize harmful habits like smoking or excessive drinking. Air: Seek fresh, clean air. Spending time in nature boosts physical and mental health. Rest: Quality sleep restores the body and mind. It’s essential for resilience, particularly during stressful times. Trust: Cultivate spiritual health. Whether it’s faith in God, practicing gratitude, or fostering mindfulness, inner peace strengthens overall well-being.

What Undermines Health?

While these principles are timeless, they’ve been overshadowed by misleading narratives, particularly during the COVID-19 era. The global health response failed to promote these natural defenses, instead pushing unproven measures and experimental genetic injections misbranded as “vaccines.”

Understanding the Risks of the "Vaccines"

When these injections were introduced, I reviewed their components and mechanisms. It became clear they were not traditional vaccines but experimental genetic therapies. These injections bypassed critical safety protocols, delivering synthetic genetic material that instructs the body to produce toxic spike proteins. Predictably, this has led to widespread adverse effects, including immune dysfunction and enhanced disease severity.

Data has revealed alarming outcomes: millions of deaths globally and countless injuries directly linked to these injections. Despite this, governments and media continue to suppress these truths, prioritizing pharmaceutical profits over public health.

Moving Forward: Empowerment Through Knowledge

We must reclaim our health by focusing on evidence-based practices and rejecting coercion. Start by nurturing your body with the principles of New Start, questioning official narratives, and seeking truth in science. Together, we can rebuild trust in authentic health practices and support each other through these challenging times.

Let’s stand firm in our commitment to health, informed choice, and resilience. The road ahead requires courage, but it also offers hope for a better future grounded in truth and genuine care for one another.

Related Material