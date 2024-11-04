Join us this Thursday November 7th for a comprehensive discussion on empowering Canadians to defend their rights and freedoms against globalist agendas, including the persecution of ethical doctors in Canada. We'll delve into the implications of Bill C-293, the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act, which is currently under consideration in the Senate. This proposed legislation has the potential to impact national sovereignty, personal liberties, food and agricultural choices, privacy in surveillance, land ownership, and medical freedom. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in crucial conversations about our future.

When: Thursday, November 7th, 2024, from 7 PM to 9 PM

Where: Polish Legion Hall, 601 Wellington St N, Kitchener, ON

Claim your free tickets: Book Now