FREE EVENT: Say No to Universal Global Governance
Empower Yourself and Defend Your Rights and Freedoms Against Globalist Agendas
Join us this Thursday November 7th for a comprehensive discussion on empowering Canadians to defend their rights and freedoms against globalist agendas, including the persecution of ethical doctors in Canada. We'll delve into the implications of Bill C-293, the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act, which is currently under consideration in the Senate. This proposed legislation has the potential to impact national sovereignty, personal liberties, food and agricultural choices, privacy in surveillance, land ownership, and medical freedom. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage in crucial conversations about our future.
When: Thursday, November 7th, 2024, from 7 PM to 9 PM
Where: Polish Legion Hall, 601 Wellington St N, Kitchener, ON
Claim your free tickets: Book Now
Gosh, would love to attend and important meeting such as this.
Perhaps in the future, can look to hooking up to a town hall such as this via Zoom???