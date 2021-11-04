Gaining Ground
Marilyn Burns shares legal insights with Iron Will, Quebec drops its "vaccine" mandates, first responders stage a protest over institutional tyranny, and a laugh. Many reasons to be hopeful!
How to Defend Your Rights, Job, Business & Education
Legal help fighting against the Covid crimes. Here’s Will Dove’s just published interview: “How to Defend Your Rights, Job, Business & Education” with Litigation Lawyer, Marilyn Burns:
The province of Quebec in Canada drops the vaccine mandate for schools and university staff:
Freedom over Fear
The First Responders’ Protest promises to be a festive and epic event. We should be safe protesting with the police. It is this weekend November 6 and 7 in Toronto. This stands to be one of the most liberating events in Canada since the launch of the covid scandal. Join the police, fire and paramedics who refuse to be pawns of the covid predators, or the destructive mandates of their political puppets.