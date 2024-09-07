The Netanyahu regime and Hamas, are currently taking daily pauses from bombs, fires, and toxic fumes in Gaza; to administer an experimental genetically modified oral polio virus vaccine to six hundred and forty thousand children there. This experimental GMO polio virus is a project involving Bill Gates and the WHO.

Israeli military attacks on water wells, sanitation and sewage treatment, and the obstruction of essential hygiene supplies into the Gaza have created major waste-water and hygiene problems.

Israeli authorities claim to have detected “vaccine derived polio virus 2” in sewage samples in Gaza.

The “vaccine derived polio virus 2” is as the name suggests, an infectious polio virus that originated from oral polio vaccines. Vaccine-derived polio occurs when an attenuated poliovirus used to make oral vaccines, regains its virulence, and begins circulating,

Recently four Palestinian children presented with acute flaccid paralysis. One of them tested positive for “vaccine derived polio virus 2”. The author does not have access to details regarding what laboratory tests were performed on either the children or the sewage.

There are various possible causes of flaccid paralysis including toxic fumes from the bombs and fires, polio, and others.

To put this in context, please consider that at least thirteen thousand children have been killed in the war on Gaza in the past two years.

Does it concern my dear reader that after claiming a diagnosis of vaccine derived polio in four children, Bill Gates and the WHO are now targeting six hundred and forty thousand Palestinian children with a genetically modified experimental polio virus, that has previously caused polio.

Please consider that so far, the experimental covid-19 genetic “vaccines” from Bill Gates, the WHO and their partners, have killed tens of millions and injured hundreds of millions of people. I believe that we have more than ample reason not to trust Bill Gates, the WHO, or their partners.

More than a century of vaccine history reveals that it is not vaccines, but improved standards of living including water, septic, hygiene, food supply and security that are responsible for dramatic reductions in most infectious diseases.

Save the children! They need restored living conditions, clean water, functioning septic, healthy food supply and security; not Bill Gates and the WHO.

Further reading:

Accurate Brief Vaccine Information from Dr Trozzi and WCH

Childrens Health Defense https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/gaza-oral-polio-vaccine-who-suzanne-humphries/