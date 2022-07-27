Dr Rob Verkerk possesses deep scientific knowledge and a profound respect for nature. He is the founder of the Alliance for Natural Health International. I strongly recommend Dr Verkerk and ANH International as a great source for health advice, based on detailed research and wisdom.

Here is a rare and special physically in-person conversation between Dr Verkerk and myself.

While Gates, Fauci, Tedros and the other pathetic minions of big pharma promote dangerous oversimplifications of genetic science and vandalize our human biology, Dr Verkerk explains the complexities, mysteries, and reasons for caution.

H2H Podcast with Rob Verkerk PhD | in conversation with Mark Trozzi MD Part 1

