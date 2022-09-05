Germ & Terrain Reality. Is SARS CoV2 real?
Do viruses exist? Is SARS COV2 real? What causes "infectious" diseases: germs or terrain? These are important questions, that must be resolved to maintain a united front in the defense of freedom.
The enemies of mankind, the global predators, the perpetrators of covid; would love to see us divided and confused.
Over the last month I have dedicated much of my time to suspending what I thought I knew, and having a fresh open-minded detailed study of these matters. I have consulted with other doctors and scientists. We have met in teams. I have attended lectures, debates, and working groups.
At last, I have confident thoughts on these subjects, that I wish to share with you. Here are my succinct conclusions.