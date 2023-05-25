Glen Jung is a rare modern hero. Shortly after Covid-19 was launched, he sacrificed everything he had, and dedicated himself to discovering and sharing the truth. He has worked tirelessly, and travelled the world on a shoe-string budget. He has interviewed experts including scientists, doctors, nurses, lawyers, activists, politicians, and victims. Many experts including myself are impressed not only by his relentlessness, but also the breadth and detail of knowledge he has gained. Glen is now world renowned in the truth and freedom movement, and is a source of pride for informed Canadians.

Recently Glen obliged my request to interview him, so as to share some of his wisdom and insights with you. I am sure you will not be disappointed with what Glen has to share.

Here’s the trailer:

And the full interview:

