On April 24th the WHO began an aggressive global campaign to inject children with various vaccines. Here are details of “The Big Catch-Up”, and “Immunization Agenda 2030”. This short video also exposes 100 years of vaccine science, that will have many sane people exercising informed refusal, protecting their kids, and rejecting the WHO. The “Big Catch Up” has already launched, so please don’t hesitate to watch and share this 7 minute video. Thanks.

WCH Statement on the World Health Organization's The Big Catch-Up Campaign

Top countries most targeted in WHO Big Catch Up:

Afghanistan, Angola, Brazil, Cameroon, Chad, DPRK, DRC, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, Madagascar, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Tanzania, Viet Nam. However all countries beware. We already have reports of the “Big Catch Up” targeting children in countries not on this list.

To Learn More About The Science and History of Vaccines:

The Book “Turtles All The Way Down” by Mary Holland:

Immunity, Infectious Disease and Vaccines presentation by Dr Raymond Obomsawin PhD

Trusted Resource Organizations: