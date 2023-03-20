The World Freedom Declaration and the International Covid Summit in Brussels May 2-4, 2023

The International Covid Summit is happening May 2nd through 4th, 2023. I’m joining other international experts, bringing covid truth to the European Parliament, to restore human rights and justice on planet Earth.

We, the people of the world, declare that we hold the power and obligation to reject tyranny and the duty to strongly protect the rights granted by those before us.

We, the people of the world, demand the immediate termination of all oppressive, segregative, dystopian, tyrannical and divisive mandates that have been imposed globally under the premise of a declared pandemic.

We, the people of the world, demand that governments return all powers to medical and scientific professionals to treat patients based on science, knowledge and experience instead of on imposed mandates.

We, the people of the world, demand that the physician-patient relationship be restored by allowing all medical professionals to practice without fear of punishment.

We, the people of the world, demand freedom to choose our own medical treatments based on uncensored and transparent scientific data and research that is free from coercion, punishment, or threat.

We, the people of the world, demand the right to refuse medical treatments based on health, conscientious or religious beliefs and demand that our infringed rights to bodily autonomy be returned immediately.

We, the people of the world, demand that all employment that was terminated because of the refusal to take an experimental drug be reinstated immediately.

We, the people of the world, demand the immediate cessation of mandates and coercion that impose medical interventions on children without the explicit consent of the parents.

We, the people of the world, demand the immediate release of the medical and scientific data and statistics of all vaccines and medications that have been mandated during this declared pandemic.

We, the people of the world, are enforcing Article 6, Section 3 of the Nuremberg Code which states that: In no case should a collective community agreement or the consent of a community leader or other authority substitute for an individual’s informed consent.

We, the people of the world, demand that all liability be imposed onto the drug manufacturers and that they be held responsible for all deaths and injuries caused by the medication.

We, the people of the world, demand a thorough investigation of all corruption and conflicts of interest surrounding this declared pandemic and that each guilty party be punished and convicted for every death and/or injury that was caused by the mandates or coercion, including all suicides.

We, the people of the world, declare that it is our inalienable right and duty to immediately demand the return of our freedoms, truth, liberties and our right to the pursuit of happiness.

It is our duty and right to restore our world by removing the power from the destructive leaders and placing it back into the hands of the people. We have been called upon to fight for our liberties to keep our world from being overrun by selfish and corrupt hands. Thanks to those before us, we were born free and it is our duty to protect our children and leave them a world where their freedoms and right are intact.

All rights that we give up will be lost forever. We cannot make that happen.

Let this be our legacy. United we will win.