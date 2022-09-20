I hope you are well. I’ve been very busy this past week in Austria at the WCH Better Way Media and Medical-Science Conferences as well as a rally and international group meetings working on the next steps in solving the threats and challenges that we face from the global predators. This is why I have not posted any news or material for days. I want to assure you that I am safe, and send you blessings. Here is a very short video message.

