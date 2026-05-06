Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Om's avatar
Om
8h

An impactful discussion! I would suggest we would be well-advised to distribute this video far and wide. Many people are completely unaware of the extent of the global agenda to takeover our lives or are in complete denial. I know many of these people. Their eyes are wide shut!

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Not Ok's avatar
Not Ok
12h

Do we have similar Data Center info for Canada..

I am in Calgary and they have been imposing water restrictions on us for the past year citing "crumbling infrastructure". While I believe some of that I also think we are being groomed to comply while AI data centers are proliferating.. here they use Natural Gas...At least someone wants our resources!!

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