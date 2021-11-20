Introducing Dr Marik

Dr Paul Marik, is a veteran intensive care specialist, and a global leader in the treatment of covid 19. He is one of the founders of the FLCCC, and their sophisticated treatment protocols which include ivermectin and other safe medicines and supplements. He has saved many lives directly and indirectly.

Suppression of effective treatment protocols

Unfortunately, treating covid safely and effectively, goes against the criminal covid enterprise’s agenda. The CCE has their hands up inside a lot of meat puppets in government, hospitals, schools, universities, media, and many other institutions.

In support of high profit killing and authoritarianism, the meat puppets at the bureaucratic helm of Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, issued a decree that multiple life saving medicines may not used in their hospital. Lacking proper early treatment with these medications, patients in the hospital were getting worse and being transferred to the ICU. Even in the ICU, the medications were blocked and high-profit ineffective protocols were the only options allowed. The doctors knew better but their hands were tied. Dr Marik found himself watching people die, and unable to use treatments that he knew very well. Among the dead were people in their 30’s and 40’s.

A crisis of legitimacy?

Dr Marik’s case is more for the mountain of evidence that we are in a crisis of legitimacy. Governments and institutions are haunted by enemies of the people; their mandates are unnatural, evil and thus invalid. We can no longer trust them with our health, our kids, our grandparents, our taxes, our security, or anything for that matter. The cure for covid is justice.

Dr Marik sues Sentara Healthcare

On November 8th, 2021 Dr Marik filed law suit against Sentara Healthcare. The 79 page application for injunction begins with “Critically ill patients at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital… are dying unnecessarily”

Here is a link to this legal memorandum: https://covid19criticalcare.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Dr.-P.-Marik-v.-Sentara-Healthcare.pdf

On Monday Nov 18, 2021, Dr Marik shared the details of this experience with the General Assembly of the World Council. Here is his testimony:

The World Council for Health and full General Assembly of above video

For the Nov 18 WCH General Assembly meeting in its entirety click here: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/general-assembly-meeting-november-15-2021/

For more World Council of Health videos, and resources visit: www.worldcouncilforhealth.org