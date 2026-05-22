Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david's avatar
david
1d

i had hantavirus back in '94. i knew it was hantavirus because in the news at the time several people had died in western alberta of hantavirus and i had just vacuumed up a small outbuilding above my rootcellar after a mouse had babies in a box of books and correspondence. i know it was '94 cause that's the year the wife and i took our older two preteens to see the rolling stones in edmonton. sure i was sick and pilled up to do it but no one else got sick and i was nowhere near as sick as i was from the shedding of the covidian clot shots. what i learned from that experience was don't use a shop vac to deal with mouse shit.

Reply
Share
Rolonne Marie Ross's avatar
Rolonne Marie Ross
16h

Dear Dr Mark Trozzi,

While still working, I'm noticing a few more People coming into my shop with masks on. N95. Either they got panicky or they were close quarters on a ship. Common sense prevails here always. I'm so glad that you mentioned Dinosaur Media when you spoke about PCR testing. I was wondering until I read your "TEXT"

( PCR does not do diagnostic testing) then, when I read it , I thought O-Kay, this is good. Media pushing the agenda AGAIN!!!

I don't have TV but listen occasionally to the radio. The NEW scare. Here we go again.

Working in confined spaces anywhere breathing any dust, mites, scat from mice/bats, toxins, paints, drywall / silica dust is a big concern. Watering down areas is a great idea too. Especially wood dust. (Flammable in the right hot conditions)

This is why Hepa Filter masks are always available if you are working with air borne pathogens or unknown dust particles. Home Depot ,Ackland's safety supply or even Canadian Tire will have these items.

Ships are the worst for contamination especially if they are not particular about a clean environment and rodents.

My Uncle Robert was a Pilot for BC Pilotage Authority on our BC Coastline. Very few ships are good and CLEAN. They are the Dutch, Norwegian and Japanese (Cargo or Passenger vessels- F.G. or Foreign Going)

Back in the early 1970's my cousin's husband was working with his Dad. Brad was only 17. The job was to clean out a loft in an old barn. No Hepa filter masks or any masks were used at all. They didn't know that they were both breathing in bat scat and both of them seemed fine until 15 years ago my cousin Sheryl told me that Brad had a stabbing pain in his chest and his one lung collapsed and the only thing he could think of was that time working with his Dad. He's been alright since but what a lesson for young people. Wear the right gear for the job and know your ship's Owner and Registry.

God Bless and

Thank you.

Regards R.M.Ross

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dr Mark Trozzi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture