Lluvias Trozzi has suffered a ruptured appendix while helping truth and freedom teams in Central America. Lluvias is my son, but he has also been one of Canada’s most committed activists for truth and freedom since the launch of COVID-19 in 2020. Lluvias worked long hours every day over the past four years, using his artistic and technical talents to support many activist movements and organizations. He has built websites and provided technical support to numerous doctors, nurses, scientists, lawyers, and activist teams.

Lluvias also founded Over To The Youth, an international organization rescuing isolated youth during these challenging times, uniting them in meaningful teamwork, and connecting them with their elders and mentors throughout the truth and freedom movement. This uniting of youth and mentors is devastating to the parasite class.

Lluvias has successfully undergone surgery and is early in a sound recovery. We have received hospital bills totaling more than $14,000 for emergency care, ultrasound, CAT scan, surgery, and hospitalization.

Funds are tight for freedom fighters, and I am very grateful for any assistance that others may be able to offer to help with Lluvias’s emergency medical bill and support him during a few weeks of recovery. Thank you for your prayers, donations, and for sharing this call for help for Lluvias. (Donate Here)