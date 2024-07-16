Trudeau and his regime are extreme examples of political operatives engaged in various malevolent global agendas that abundantly qualify as crimes against humanity, including the recent suppression of safe COVID treatments while coercing the acceptance of C-19 genetic jabs. One central tactic of the parasite class against all of us is the suppression of safe and natural health products, while simultaneously creating fast-track “agile” licensing processes for experimental or “novel” pharmaceutical products, like the C-19 ones that generated the current unprecedented tsunami of excess deaths, disease, and disability.

The Natural Health Product Protection Association (NHPPA) is Canada’s noble leader in this fight. Please check out this short video to see what the NHPPA has done and helped us all achieve together. I think you will want to join the NHPPA and take part in the action.

Thanks to Shawn Buckley and everyone on the NHPPA team! Your vigilance and hard work have made it easy for millions of us to take action to stop the theft of our families’ health.

