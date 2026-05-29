Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
12h

"The refusal to conduct those analyses during mandate-related cases marked a substantial departure from both precedent and statutory requirements." Not only that but Canada continued to mandate vaxes AFTER they knew they were useless! The illegitimate mandates continued even AFTER it was proven by STATSCan that Canadians had a 500% HIGHER chance of dying of COV if vaxed vs unvaxed! What did the criminal Fedgov do? Paid the WEF/UN/WHO $5B of taxes to hide the STATSCan scientific report from Canadians, who paid for the report and paid the $5B. That is pre-mediated mass-murder!

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Wilma Brethour's avatar
Wilma Brethour
16h

So happy to see this finally happening.

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