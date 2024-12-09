Help Us Get Dr. Trozzi Back on the Road – With a Chance to Win 2 Tickets to a Maple Leafs Game!
Supporting freedom with a chance to win hockey tickets.
Why This Matters
Dr. Trozzi has sacrificed greatly in his fight for bodily autonomy and informed consent, selling his home and vehicle in 2021 to fully commit to human rights advocacy. Since then, he’s traveled across Canada, meeting with grassroots communities and inspiring change. While the generosity of supporters has provided temporary transportation solutions, it’s time to secure a reliable vehicle for this vital work.
Fundraiser Overview
To help Dr. Trozzi get back on the road, Janice—a valued team member—has secured two premium tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on January 14th, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena.
By participating in this fundraiser, you not only contribute to a critical cause but also get a chance to experience an unforgettable hockey game with tickets for two.
Game Details
Venue: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2L2
Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Seats: Section 309 (Centre Ice), Row 16, Seats to be announced to winner
Tickets: 2
Gate Opening: 1 hour before puck drop
How to Enter
Make a minimum donation of $20 to Dr. Trozzi’s fundraiser.
Each donation serves as an entry to win the tickets. For every additional $20 contributed beyond the initial $20, you’ll receive one extra entry, increasing your chances of winning!
Deadline
The winner will be randomly selected on December 21st, 2024.
Join us in empowering Dr. Trozzi to continue his vital mission. Support this cause, and you could be cheering on the Leafs in January!
Donation Options
Pay by Card: Click Here
eTransfer: donate@drtrozzi.org