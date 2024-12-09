Why This Matters

Dr. Trozzi has sacrificed greatly in his fight for bodily autonomy and informed consent, selling his home and vehicle in 2021 to fully commit to human rights advocacy. Since then, he’s traveled across Canada, meeting with grassroots communities and inspiring change. While the generosity of supporters has provided temporary transportation solutions, it’s time to secure a reliable vehicle for this vital work.

Fundraiser Overview

To help Dr. Trozzi get back on the road, Janice—a valued team member—has secured two premium tickets to see the Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Dallas Stars on January 14th, 2025, at Scotiabank Arena.

By participating in this fundraiser, you not only contribute to a critical cause but also get a chance to experience an unforgettable hockey game with tickets for two.

Game Details

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, 40 Bay Street, Toronto, ON M5J 2L2

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Seats: Section 309 (Centre Ice), Row 16, Seats to be announced to winner

Tickets: 2

Gate Opening: 1 hour before puck drop

Approximate View of Seats

How to Enter

Make a minimum donation of $20 to Dr. Trozzi’s fundraiser.

Each donation serves as an entry to win the tickets. For every additional $20 contributed beyond the initial $20, you’ll receive one extra entry, increasing your chances of winning!

CONTRIBUTE HERE

Deadline

The winner will be randomly selected on December 21st, 2024.

Join us in empowering Dr. Trozzi to continue his vital mission. Support this cause, and you could be cheering on the Leafs in January!

Donation Options

Pay by Card: Click Here

eTransfer: donate@drtrozzi.org