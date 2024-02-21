Helping People Injured By Covid-19 “Vaccines”
Dr Trozzi joins Jason Lavigne and three seriously injured people to hear their stories and come to their aid.
Many Covid-19 Genetic “Vaccine” injection victims are suffering. They have been coerced into a toxic genetic experiment, then injured, gas lit, denied, and abandoned. They struggle to find any help physically or financially. Many can no longer work or perform their basic daily activities.
Most doctors and nurses who remain in the tax funded “healthcare” system, deny the existence of the injuries in order to maintain their positions and income. There is an extreme absence of knowledge among them regarding what these injections are, how they poison their victims, and what can be done to help them.
This is where good people are stepping in to fill the gaps. Last week, I joined Jason Lavigne and three seriously injured covid “vaccine” injection victims: Crystal Denomme, and Mandy and Steven Calvert. We explored their tragic stories, discussed ways that they can counter the poison, and committed also to helping them financially.
Please share this post especially with “vaccine” injured persons; so they will not feel alone, and can access insights and solutions that they need which are currently absent from the same big-pharma-controlled medical industry that hurt them.
The Lavigne Show (follow and support)
Covid-19 “Vaccine” Injuries Detox and Recovery:
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
Thanks for all your hard work! It's getting harder and harder for them to blame all these excess deaths and illnesses on coincidence and yet they carry on. I sort of understood how nearly everyone around me fell for this at first, but now, after 4 years of ridiculous crap, I just don't get it. I saw it all coming because my life was destroyed by fluoroquinolone antibiotics long ago so I was already quite familiar with the lies and obfuscation and gaslighting. Fortunately, some news stations are reporting about FQ antibiotics for the first time since this fiasco got started. We're hoping this is the trickle before the dam blows wide open. On the other hand, they may be willing to admit harm from FQs to cover up harm from the injections, as a distraction, and to pretend they report on BIG PHARMA harm honestly. Even if their motives are nefarious, I am still mighty glad to see some coverage in the media. Here's the youtube page with the first broadcast about serious pharmaceutical harm by any legacy outlet that I am aware of. As of right now it has 2,066 comments in 2 weeks and is still EXPLODING. Please go add a comment as well. Many are mentioning the jabs and other toxic dangerous drugs. BLOW IT UP!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2WU50Znq0w
Right-On, MARK and JASON. Exactly what needs to be done ... into the millions and billions of those injured by 'vaccines' worldwide, I think.