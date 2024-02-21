Many Covid-19 Genetic “Vaccine” injection victims are suffering. They have been coerced into a toxic genetic experiment, then injured, gas lit, denied, and abandoned. They struggle to find any help physically or financially. Many can no longer work or perform their basic daily activities.

Most doctors and nurses who remain in the tax funded “healthcare” system, deny the existence of the injuries in order to maintain their positions and income. There is an extreme absence of knowledge among them regarding what these injections are, how they poison their victims, and what can be done to help them.

This is where good people are stepping in to fill the gaps. Last week, I joined Jason Lavigne and three seriously injured covid “vaccine” injection victims: Crystal Denomme, and Mandy and Steven Calvert. We explored their tragic stories, discussed ways that they can counter the poison, and committed also to helping them financially.

Please share this post especially with “vaccine” injured persons; so they will not feel alone, and can access insights and solutions that they need which are currently absent from the same big-pharma-controlled medical industry that hurt them.

The Lavigne Show (follow and support)

Covid-19 “Vaccine” Injuries Detox and Recovery:

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.