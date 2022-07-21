Share this postHerd Immunity Explained in 12 minuteswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherHerd Immunity Explained in 12 minutesHere is a concise video in which I explain herd immunity; and related challenges that we face due to the forced injections. Thanks Strong and Free Canada for partnering in this production.Jul 21, 2022Share this postHerd Immunity Explained in 12 minuteswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareConcise co-production with Strong and Free CanadaSourceShare this postHerd Immunity Explained in 12 minuteswww.drtrozzi.newsCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherSharePreviousNext