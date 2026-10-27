Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
32m

Here is the link for understanding the moves made that has all Countries Bond Markets caught and how it came about. Global Intelligence report by Kim Goguen explains it without giving up the next plays completely, yet. More to come soon. So be aware the Ruling Class characters are going to try everything and throw everything at us to save their asses but this interview will give you what you need to know why they cannot win, except maybe use media fear tactics that has no "meat" to it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1_hE8tzLc6o

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
4h

It is actually worse than a threat. Here is why these bills are being passed regardless of the vote... By Nov. 9 all Bonds will fail worldwide as this is the marker for the Reset of the Evil ones. except they do not realise this will be their final crushing moment for them. They are actually surrounded by the Light workers of the Astral plane unplugging the Artificial Intelligence from another system and also that of Source God through the Global Intelligence Agency unplugging all A.I. on the planet. The S.S.P. will have no access to any Military apparatus to make war upon us. So do have your supplies ready as even Japan has already warned it's citizens to stock up as of yesterday's announcements. i cannot say too much but be ready for the long haul of survival mode for yourself and families. We will be in good hands but the shock will send millions into disarray. Be prepared. Source God has said enough is enough and the game ends now. God Bless everyone to use their wisdom and have the faith we can pull together and help each other as the others go into their death screams, do not fall into fear as that is your worst enemy. Peace be with thee and all will be well for those with peace in their hearts, our saving Grace, the most powerful of all.

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