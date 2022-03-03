Introduction

This is how far Trudeau has taken Canada from a free and fair society. Juscha Gunther is an intelligent articulate law-abiding Canadian woman, who refused to be coerced or forced into the covid-19 bioweapon injection.

For this, Juscha has lost her job, lost her home, and moved into a bus… in the winter!

Juscha has not given up. Rather, from her bus, she dedicated herself to the study of the law, and has created a tool to share with us: a bill to end “vaccine” mandates and human nanotech tagging and tracking.

This 14 minute video touches on the many facets of our current situation: legal, spiritual, scientific, social, and political. It shows the beauty and kindness within the vast majority of us, that is growing stronger, as we face the evil of the criminal covid enterprise.

End Vaxx Mandates TAC video

Original Video

Action Steps

Juscha is not seeking any financial help, but we we reached out through friends at Take Action Canada, and have permission to share this email address (juscha@hushmail.com), so we can message her, and/or donate financial support by e-transfer.

I think Juscha mostly wants us to study the great work she has done on the bill to end the vaxx mandates and electronic ID tagging found here: https://drtrozzi.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Final-DRAFT-Bill-to-End-Vaxx-Mandates-Uphold-Medical-Freedom-March-16-2022.pdf

Here is a sample letter which she has prepared for us to send, along with the bill, to our political representatives at federal, provincial and municipal levels.

Download Word File

SAMPLE LETTER to SEND to YOUR GOVT REP

ALONG WITH the DOWNLOADABLE BILL (see PDF link above)