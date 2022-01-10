Introduction

This video may be seen in 3 parts. The first hour was held with Dr Nagase alone during the time that Dr Bruchet was initially missing, drugged and locked up. Dr Nagase relates the events of Br Bruchet’s abduction by police and his abuse within the covid-agenda dominated BC health “care” system. In the second half of the first hour, Dr Nagase shares the story of a 43 year old father of three, whose in hospital covid “treatment”, best described as criminal assault, ended with his death. The second hour of the video is an interview with Dr Bruchet also present. This was held after he had endured the weeks of abuse and incarceration spanning Christmas and New Years. See what you think: is Dr Bruchet crazy and demented, or intelligent and wise?

Dr Mel Bruchet is a 80 year old very healthy and active grandfather. He is a respected and recently retired physician from British Columbia. Dr Bruchet would currently be quietly enjoying his retirement, family, gardening and golf, if it were not for his altruistic nature combined with the criminal covid enterprise and the forced-injection-genocide underway.

Dr Bruchet should be receiving awards for his activism and public education; from us he will, beginning with our respect and prayers right now.

He has been prompted out of retirement and into action by: the undeniable death and disease caused by the forced covid injections, the obstruction of safe affordable effective treatment for covid; the targeting of children for the deadly jabs; and most recently the rash of dead babies born to pregnant women who were lied to and coerced into the so-called covid-“vaccines”.

Last month, Dr Bruchet was at his Vancouver home with two other heroes we love, Dr Daniel Nagase and Dr Charles Hoffe. Four squad cars and eight police arrived at Dr Bruchet’s home. The peaceful and honorable Dr Bruchet was handcuffed and taken to Lionsgate Hospital.

In another warped chapter from the criminal covid agenda, after hours in handcuffs, this intelligent peaceful eighty year old physician was drugged then forcibly committed to a psychiatric ward. There he was denied his basic rights like telephone access. He was drugged with anti-psychotic medications. These anti-psychotics are contraindicated in elderly people because it gives them strokes and heart attacks. He had two mini-strokes (TIA’s), and was put through mental health hearings which were kangaroo courts attempting to focus on his thoughts about the covid ‘vaccines”. Though his thoughts are based on well founded scientific facts, the institution labeled his thoughts as “delusions”: evidence of his “dementia or psychosis”.

This is where we are folks; a complete crisis of legitimacy of government and institutions. Unquestionably dangerous and deadly injections are being forced on the masses. Even children are being targeted, injected, damaged and killed. Like the rest of us, even pregnant women are lied to, coerced and injected, before many of them give birth to dead babies.

Meanwhile, a wise responsible physician, one of our respected elders, who stands up for the truth and our well being, is handcuffed, drugged, and locked up.

Doctors, police, nurses, politicians, media and business leaders, and anyone else who has been going along with this, you need to wake up now. Repent and abandon the criminal covid enterprise. Join the solution, regardless of the apparent costs. IF we lose this war, we lose everything. Continued compliance will not save you.