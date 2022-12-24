I was very happy to attend this event. Dr Emad Guirguis, Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Paul Alexander and myself all spoke. Here is the first video from the event. The others will follow over the week(s) ahead. Dr Guirguis bolstered our resolve towards truth and justice, and he made us laugh, while inter-weaving knowledge of history, current affairs, science, and spirituality. It´s a very refreshing 29 minutes.

Source

Follow Dr Emad Guirguis on Twitter @EmadGmd