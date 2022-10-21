Honest Dr Paul Offit of the FDA. Really.
Dr Offit would have voted "hell no!" to the "vaccine", if it was an option. He describes how the FDA maneuvers to avoid being held back by the Vaccine Advisory Committee.
Dr Paul Offit is a member of the FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee. Here in very brief we see that he is smart, honest and ethical. He explains why he adamantly apposed the approval of the so-called covid “vaccine”. He also reveals how the FDA maneuvers to ignore the VAC, approve the genetic injection anyways, and hide the controversy from the public. 1.5 minutes.