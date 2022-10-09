Please allow me five minutes to thank and honor Nurse Kristen Nagle co-founder of Canada Front Line Nurses. She has sacrificed much, and is under professional and legal persecution for her continued mission to serve us by defending truth and freedom, and struggling to help restore ethics to healthcare.

Thank you for your service, Kristen Nagle

Please join in thanking and honoring this great Canadian nurse Kristen Nagle. Let’s pray for her and her family. If you are able to help Kristen finance her legal defence, here is her give send go fundraiser address: https://www.givesendgo.com/Nagle

Canada Front Line Nurses cofounder Kristen Nagel | Freedom Rally speech in Vienna Austria on September 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, at the Dinasour Media:

Here’s a report about Kristen’s charges for going to church. This is from the tax-payer funded and covid agenda friendly Canadian state broadcaster, the CBC: link https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/london/former-lhsc-nurse-and-anti-lockdown-rally-organizer-fined-10k-1.6598088