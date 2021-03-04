"I just say whatever they write down for me"

Especially for my fellow Ontarians. Though these particular meat puppets are from Ontario, Canada, similar so-called “experts” star in this COVID theatre all around the world. Whist caught on a hot mic, the top Ontario doctors joke about never reading the papers, and saying whatever they’re told. Watch this footage with commentary by David Menzies and Sheila Gunreid from Rebel News.