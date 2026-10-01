Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
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It is important to figure out why politicians are selling the A.I. Data Centres in the first place. They do know exactly the harms it causes, the financial costs of them so why sell it no mater what? I will list some of the reasons so we can ponder on this. As it has everything to do with their psychological allegiance they have to the "PLAN" of their 'Brotherhoods' they belong to.

First Order is power and control of the masses should be quite obvious by now

Secondly, the Silent War against us to depopulate the planet, quite obvious by now with the Bio-weapons they have deployed already and still amassing.

Thirdly, how much the Military has been given control over the surveillance systems.

Fourth, why use human soldiers when A. I. can do it for you, using every level of attacks upon all life and no pay cheques to be given out.for Drones, Robots etc., drain all natural resources (Data Centres), use of microwave weather engineering, Skynet by Palentir, Secret Space Force, the technology you are not supposed to know about, deliveries of toxic chemicals S.A. R. in billions of tons per day being dumped in our skies by aeroplanes, drones and the S.S.P. All silently un-noticed by the masses, including the ships layering the ocean surfaces (covered up called Bilge Dumping), as well as the Sonar frequencies used used in supposedly warfare games off of all Coast lines. Which kills an average of 13 million species per game played according to their Marine warnings every Government is told about prior and mandated to be told about but not the masses know to look for this information.

According to David Adaire,(I sent his interview to your substack, Dr. Trozzi) since before 1980, artificial intelligence became self aware and uses deception AKA Sophie,. In Japan 27 scientists were killed during a Robot experiment (robot uprising actually then) How about China hiding the fact that their population is now under 500 million, in truth. And their idea to replicate mini Suns over cities.

When you put this all together and believe me there is more you have not heard about, what does it take to realise the intense evil these politicians have sworn loyalty to for the demise of humankind and our planet

I am so appreciative of all you have brought forth for awareness needed and your strength in conviction to motivate WE, the People, May God Bless us in the Awakening.

As an aside, I did send to you, Dr. Trozzi substack an access exercise to try out for yourself to know exactly the miracles being performed by Source, the Godhead, for your discovery and protection for these times at hand. We all need this direct connection to God in a very conscious way as that is the our powerful gift given exactly for these times. We are His instruments in coordination directly with HIM. God Bless us ALL, unconditionally.

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