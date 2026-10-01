Part 2 of 2 — In the second part of this discussion with Hakeem Anwar, the focus shifts from the physical costs of AI data centers to surveillance, centralized AI, and the growing international AI arms race.
Anwar explores themes of privacy-focused technology, local and open-source AI, community resistance to data-center expansion, and practical ways to reduce dependence on centralized AI systems.
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About Hakeem Anwar
Hakeem Anwar is a strong privacy advocate and founder of Above Phone, helping people regain control over their technology and personal data. His work focuses on digital privacy, surveillance, and technological independence.
Anwar’s Data Center Map documents the physical infrastructure behind our digital world, mapping the data centers that power cloud computing, artificial intelligence, surveillance, and mass data collection. It offers a striking look at the real-world infrastructure on which our increasingly digital society depends.
Save up to $150 on privacy-focused devices—including laptops, tablets, and phones—while supporting the educational and advocacy work of my team, Take Back Our Tech, and Above. Use discount code DRTROZZI or access the offer here: Link↗
About the World Council for Health
The World Council for Health (WCH) is an international health advocacy organization that promotes informed consent, individual health autonomy, and greater independence in healthcare decision-making. It brings together health professionals, scientists, and partner organizations while providing educational resources and advocating for greater transparency in public health. This episode was shown on Youtube at the channel: Better Way TV by World Council for Health.
The rapid expansion of AI is increasingly being framed as an international arms race, with enormous computing capacity being developed for potential military and defense applications. The legitamacy of this justification is contested.
AI-powered surveillance is moving far beyond traditional monitoring, with increasingly comprehensive systems of data collection.
Private and local AI offers an alternative to centralized cloud systems, allowing AI models to run directly on personal computers or phones without requiring an internet connection or continuously transmitting personal data.
Open-source AI models are making powerful artificial intelligence increasingly accessible outside centralized Big Tech infrastructure, reducing dependence on massive remote data centers and corporate platforms.
Communities can challenge proposed data centers through local organizing, planning and zoning hearings, and direct engagement with elected officials, with organized residents already succeeding in stopping major projects.
Claims that data centers will bring economic prosperity and substantial permanent employment are very dubious.
Reducing dependence on surveillance-oriented technology begins with greater control over personal devices, including removing unnecessary AI integrations and using privacy-focused phones and computers.
Growing dependence on AI may come at the cost of privacy, technological independence, and human creativity, making it increasingly important to decide where AI remains a useful tool and where reliance on it becomes a liability.
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It is important to figure out why politicians are selling the A.I. Data Centres in the first place. They do know exactly the harms it causes, the financial costs of them so why sell it no mater what? I will list some of the reasons so we can ponder on this. As it has everything to do with their psychological allegiance they have to the "PLAN" of their 'Brotherhoods' they belong to.
First Order is power and control of the masses should be quite obvious by now
Secondly, the Silent War against us to depopulate the planet, quite obvious by now with the Bio-weapons they have deployed already and still amassing.
Thirdly, how much the Military has been given control over the surveillance systems.
Fourth, why use human soldiers when A. I. can do it for you, using every level of attacks upon all life and no pay cheques to be given out.for Drones, Robots etc., drain all natural resources (Data Centres), use of microwave weather engineering, Skynet by Palentir, Secret Space Force, the technology you are not supposed to know about, deliveries of toxic chemicals S.A. R. in billions of tons per day being dumped in our skies by aeroplanes, drones and the S.S.P. All silently un-noticed by the masses, including the ships layering the ocean surfaces (covered up called Bilge Dumping), as well as the Sonar frequencies used used in supposedly warfare games off of all Coast lines. Which kills an average of 13 million species per game played according to their Marine warnings every Government is told about prior and mandated to be told about but not the masses know to look for this information.
According to David Adaire,(I sent his interview to your substack, Dr. Trozzi) since before 1980, artificial intelligence became self aware and uses deception AKA Sophie,. In Japan 27 scientists were killed during a Robot experiment (robot uprising actually then) How about China hiding the fact that their population is now under 500 million, in truth. And their idea to replicate mini Suns over cities.
When you put this all together and believe me there is more you have not heard about, what does it take to realise the intense evil these politicians have sworn loyalty to for the demise of humankind and our planet
I am so appreciative of all you have brought forth for awareness needed and your strength in conviction to motivate WE, the People, May God Bless us in the Awakening.
As an aside, I did send to you, Dr. Trozzi substack an access exercise to try out for yourself to know exactly the miracles being performed by Source, the Godhead, for your discovery and protection for these times at hand. We all need this direct connection to God in a very conscious way as that is the our powerful gift given exactly for these times. We are His instruments in coordination directly with HIM. God Bless us ALL, unconditionally.