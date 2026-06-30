Part 1 of 3 — In this insightful discussion with Christof Plothe, D.O. we take a close, detailed look at how modern lifestyles are negatively impacting the brain.

Drawing on emerging research into microplastics, environmental pollutants, excessive screen time, and ultra-processed foods, Plothe explores the growing prevalence of brain fog, memory issues, and cognitive decline. He also shares practical strategies and actionable steps that can help support, protect, and maintain long-term brain function.

If our work resonates with you and you value independent medical investigation, informed consent, and health sovereignty, please consider supporting our ongoing work at DrTrozzi.news.

Make a Donation

About Christof Plothe, D.O.

Christof Plothe, D.O. is an osteopath, naturopath, researcher, and international speaker dedicated to advancing holistic and integrative approaches to health. Since the COVID era, he has become a leading voice advocating for informed consent, medical freedom, and open scientific debate surrounding public health policies and interventions.

As a steering committee member and Health and Science Lead for the World Council for Health, Plothe has worked internationally to challenge censorship, promote health sovereignty, and support individuals seeking independent information on health and human rights.

Order Plothe's Book: The Toxic Mind

Take a free cognitive test

Brain fog, memory problems, and cognitive decline are becoming increasingly common across all age groups and are no longer being considered problems of old age alone.

Microplastics, heavy metals, electromagnetic radiation, and synthetic chemicals have risen dramatically, while their cumulative effects on human health remain inadequately understood.

The average human brain now contains an estimated two credit cards’ worth of microplastic, with the frontal lobe appearing particularly susceptible to accumulation.

Modern information overload and constant digital stimulation may impair concentration, reduce frontal lobe function, and contribute to widespread cognitive fatigue.

Highly processed foods, excess sugar, and chronic nutrient deficiencies are associated with inflammation and major diseases including dementia, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

Greater transparency, independent research, and practical steps to reduce unnecessary exposures are essential for protecting long-term neurological health.

Additional Resources