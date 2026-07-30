Dr Mark Trozzi

Dr Mark Trozzi

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Dana West's avatar
Dana West
16h

Happy Birthday Dr. Shoemaker! Thank you for all your advocacy over the last 6 years! Your dedication is very much appreciated.

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Louise-Anne Fair's avatar
Louise-Anne Fair
12h

Thank you for being a man of honor, integrity and moral courage. The world could use a few million more of men like you! I wish you a blessed birthday today, good health and the grace to persevere in all of your endeavors. May your heart be blessed always!

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