Part 1 of 2 — In this interview with Dr. Chris Shoemaker, we examine the origins of the COVID-19 response, the scientific and ethical problems with the mRNA rollout, and the key questions that still have no clear answers.

We also cover informed consent, the suppression of early treatment, injection injuries, and what happened to physicians who challenged official guidance.

About Dr. Chris Shoemaker

Dr. Chris Shoemaker’s 75th birthday is today, July 30, so please join us in wishing him a very happy birthday.

Dr. Shoemaker is a Canadian physician with more than four decades of clinical experience who became one of the country’s most prominent advocates for medical ethics, informed consent, and scientific debate during the COVID-19 era. At considerable personal and professional cost, he has spoken around the world about the risks of COVID-19 injections, early treatment, and the importance of preserving open scientific inquiry.

He continues this work despite experiencing difficult health challenges caused by the same COVID-19 injections he has spent years urging governments and regulators to investigate more rigorously. His dedication and courage have earned him the admiration and gratitude of countless people around the world. Please consider donating to this hero of the Truth and Freedom movement, either by e-Transfer at cshoemakermd@gmail.com or on Give Send Go:

Donate to Dr. Shoemaker

Share Your Thoughts

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has a page for members of the public to recognize a physician. If you would like to compliment Dr. Chris Shoemaker for his dedication, courage, and service, please consider leaving a message of appreciation. You are also welcome to share your opinions about the CPSO itself, its public register, and its CEO, Dr. Nancy Whitmore.

Recognize a Physician

COVID-19 mRNA injections are a fundamentally different technology from traditional vaccines because they instruct the body’s cells to produce spike protein rather than introducing small amounts of an inactivated or weakened pathogen.

Millions of people were denied meaningful informed consent because the products’ true mechanism of action, risks, and uncertainties were not fully disclosed before injection.

Early treatment options for COVID-19, including ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, were suppressed while mass “vaccination” was promoted as the only viable response.

COVID-19 mRNA “vaccines” have caused widespread and preventable injury, with many affected individuals continuing to experience serious health problems that require greater recognition, investigation, and support.

Public health authorities, governments, and medical regulators misrepresented the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 genetic injections while discouraging scientific dissent and penalizing physicians who challenged official guidance.

Children and young adults were encouraged to receive COVID-19 “vaccination” despite the balance of risks and benefits not justifying widespread use in these lower-risk groups. Shawn Hartman became one of the victims of this rhetoric.

Additional Resources