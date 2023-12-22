On November 23rd Barbara Burrows hosted a great gathering in Hamilton Ontario which was a symposium and a fund raiser for legal battles against the covid crimes in Ontario.

Watch Dr Mark Trozzi, Michael Alexander JD, Dr Jennifer Hibberd, MP Derek Sloan, Dr David Speicher, and Dr Chris Shoemaker telling the stories, sharing the science, advancing legal fronts, and fighting the criminal-covid-enterprise in Ontario.

I hope you enjoy these very genuine and down to earth presentations with an energized crowd of truth and freedom lovers in Hamilton last month.

Dr Mark Trozzi at the Do No Harm Symposium in Hamilton Ontario 2023-11-25. 21 minutes

1 ½ minutes Dr Trozzi explain SV40 DNA in the covid injections

Full Event. All speakers. Do Not Harm Symposium in Hamilton Ontario 2023-11-25

Left to right: Derek Sloan, Dr David Speicher, Barbara Burrows (organizer), Dr Jennifer Hibberd, Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Mark Trozzi, and Michael Alexander JD

Please help support the cause

This event was a fundraiser for legal battles against medical tyranny in Ontario. Please help us restore human rights, your health and the rule of law before the next assault, by donating and learning more at Justice For Medicine.

Thanks also to Free Speech Media and videographer Mike Bayer. You can help support Free Speech Media here or by e-transfer to: mikebayer@free-speech.ca