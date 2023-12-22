I did not sign up to kill, and no one signed up for SV40 DNA
On November 23rd Barbara Burrows hosted a great gathering in Hamilton Ontario which was a symposium and a fund raiser for legal battles against covid crimes.
Watch Dr Mark Trozzi, Michael Alexander JD, Dr Jennifer Hibberd, MP Derek Sloan, Dr David Speicher, and Dr Chris Shoemaker telling the stories, sharing the science, advancing legal fronts, and fighting the criminal-covid-enterprise in Ontario.
I hope you enjoy these very genuine and down to earth presentations with an energized crowd of truth and freedom lovers in Hamilton last month.
Dr Mark Trozzi at the Do No Harm Symposium in Hamilton Ontario 2023-11-25. 21 minutes
1 ½ minutes Dr Trozzi explain SV40 DNA in the covid injections
Full Event. All speakers. Do Not Harm Symposium in Hamilton Ontario 2023-11-25
Please help support the cause
This event was a fundraiser for legal battles against medical tyranny in Ontario. Please help us restore human rights, your health and the rule of law before the next assault, by donating and learning more at Justice For Medicine.
Thanks also to Free Speech Media and videographer Mike Bayer. You can help support Free Speech Media here or by e-transfer to: mikebayer@free-speech.ca