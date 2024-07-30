Dear Friends,

I am reaching out for your help. Since 2020, I have dedicated countless hours to studying coronavirus science (including the dangers of the COVID-19 genetic injections) and warning the public, informing law enforcement of crimes committed, and aiding the victims of their campaign.

Despite being pressured to remain silent, I spoke out against these medical atrocities. I sacrificed my income, home, and financial stability to educate and warn you about these injections. Over the past four years, I have worked tirelessly without income to save lives, bring perpetrators to justice, and build a better future for our health and freedom. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario has revoked my medical license and fined me $100,000 in a kangaroo court, punishing me for speaking out. My savings are depleted, and I need your support to continue this fight. Please consider donating, sharing this message, or promoting this call to action. Thank you for your support.

Blessings,

Mark Trozzi, MD

Donate Today

