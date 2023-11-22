Here is the first material available from the International Crisis Summit in Romania, November 18th through 20th. This is from Dr Robert Malone’s opening address.

“I come not to praise the top-down-authoritarian-centralized regulation of medicine–endorsed by the mandarins of finance, governments, globalist organizations and massive known governmental organizations–but rather to bury it.” ~ Dr Robert Malone

To learn more about the International Crisis Summit, click here.