At the first World Council For Health General Assembly following the very successful Better Way Conference, we looked at some of the highlights of the conference, before three important speakers presented.

Charles Eisenstein shares advise for renewing our lives and society. Starts at 19:09

Dr Rob Verkerk exposes the latest infectious disease smokescreen: monkeypox. Starts 55:26

Swiss attorney Phillipp Kruse shares revelations and updates regarding the WHO power grabs including the IHR amendments, and action plans moving forward. Starts 1:25:09

