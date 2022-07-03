Informed People Protest College of Physicians & Surgeons
Tamara Ugolini of Rebel News attended the recent protest of the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario & gathered these insights from protesters who are informed on the issues.
Why are informed people protesting the College of Physicians and Surgeons? Tamara Ugolini’s coverage of the June 24th, 2022 protest of the CPSO in Toronto adds an important dimension, which is intelligent Canadians´ concise thoughts on this derailed organization’s destructive actions. 8 minute video.
Thank you Tamara Ugolini and Rebel News. You can visit Rebel News at
https://www.rebelnews.com/
And follow Tamara Ugolini’s work here: https://www.rebelnews.com/journalist_tamara_ugolini