Taken from Dr. Emad Giurgius:

“In this interview with Dr. Mark Trozzi, we discuss the truth behind the Covid fear narrative incessantly presented by media over the past 18 months. Dr. Trozzi, an experienced Ontario ER physician, is renowned for going public to expose the disconnect between his frontline experience and the narrative propagated in media regarding the Covid “cases”, ICU overcapacity, and Covid mortality. Join us as we discuss poignant issues surrounding this disconnect between media reporting and frontline reality, as well as the unprecedented suppression of scientific dialogue and persecution of ethical Canadian doctors speaking out. How will this impact the credibility of the medical profession and affect public safety going forward?”