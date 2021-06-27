Interview With Love Speech Stories
Emergency & Trauma Doctor Mark Trozzi shares his experience during the Covid era and his concerns with the policies and treatments being promoted in response.
This is Dr. Mark Trozzi today for Children’s Health Defense Canada. If you aren’t yet aware of him he’s a doctor with almost 3 decades of experience in the Emergency Room experience. He loved his position but when he saw the corruption that was happening in the early days of Covid he chose to speak out instead of complying and enjoying a cushy life.