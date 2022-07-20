Wayne Peters and Mark Trozzi; organized and fighting the tyrants.

It is always a pleasure to strategize with one of my Canadian heroes, Wayne Peters. Here’s a 2 minute clip, as well as our complete July 9th, 2022 live streamed conversation, which was attended by over ten thousand people.

1. Two minute clip. It's an uphill battle, but one advantage we have is the truth:

2. The full discussion:

Thank you Wayne Peters

Please take advantage of and support Wayne Peters and his teams’ work at both What’s Up Canada? and Ethics Over Fear. Wayne Peters will appear live tonight July 20, 2022 at 8 PM Eastern on the Eric Brolling Show on Newsmax TV. Wayne Peters can also be found on Your News.