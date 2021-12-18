View PDF

The lies, lockdowns, forced injection campaigns and other covid-19 human rights violations have always been illegal. Now we are drawing the line in the sand, it’s urgent, and everyone is needed.

Here is an important tool that we should all use ASAP to stop the killing.

Please study the World Council for Health Cease and Desist Declaration. It serves as both a cease and desist order as well as a notice of criminal and civil liability. It is just 2 1/2 pages. Here you can also see an introductory video by Dr. Tess Lawrie:

Please notice that at the bottom of the Cease and Desist Declaration, on the third and final page, there appears three blanks to fill in: “Served To”, “Date”, and Witness”.

This declaration is a righteous weapon for each of us to use around the world to stop the injection crimes now. Please print copies of the declaration and deliver it to any and all persons and parties that support or promote the injections in any way. That includes any person, organization, or government directly or indirectly participating in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of Covid-19 experimental biologics. Fill in the name of the person, group, or institution to whom you are serving this order, the date you served them, and sign yourself to witness that it has been served. Multiple witnesses delivering and signing the document is even better. Please keep records of who was given the order, when, and by whom.

The Cease and Desist Declaration can also be printed and mounted as a poster many places including hospitals, clinics, public health offices, government buildings, work places, market places, schools, gas stations, street posts, etc.

Please share the Cease and Desist Declaration across all platforms and social media.

We all have an important part to play in bringing the rule of law and human rights back to our world now. Please share, post, and serve the World Council For Health Cease and Desist Declaration far and wide.

Whomever you serve with this document will be fairly notified of the criminality of the injections, and their order to stop any support or involvement. They will be notified of the coming criminal and civil prosecution for those involved, especially those not ceasing immediately on receipt of this notice.

Here are a few important excerpts from this most important document:

DECLARATION The World Council for Health declares that it is time to put an end to this humanitarian crisis. Further, the Council also declares that any direct or indirect involvement in the manufacturing, distribution, administration and promotion of these injections violates basic principles of common law, constitutional law and natural justice, as well as the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and other international treaties.

CEASE AND DESIST The World Council for Health is ethically and lawfully bound to issue this Declaration, demanding that governments and corporations cease and desist from direct or indirect participation in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of Covid-19 experimental injections. The Council declares that every living man and woman has a moral and legal duty to take immediate and decisive action to halt this unprecedented medical experiment, which continues to cause unnecessary and immeasurable harm.

NOTICE OF LIABILITY The right of bodily integrity and the right to informed consent are inalienable and universal human rights, which have been trampled by government mandates and corporate imperatives. Thus, the World Council for Health declares that any person or organization directly or indirectly participating in the manufacturing, distribution, administration or promotion of Covid-19 experimental biologics will be held liable for the violation of principles of justice grounded in civil, criminal, constitutional and natural law, as well as international treaties.

