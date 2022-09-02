The criminal covid enterprise with their highly effective and sinister propaganda campaign have taken many lives. Well meaning Jana Christopherson believed thoroughly that the injections were vaccines and that they would save the world if we would all just get injected.

December 3, 2021

August 1, 2022

Our condolences and prayers go out to Jana’s family and friends.

Here is a message from her family:

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved sister, mother, daughter, aunt and friend Jana Christopherson. We are all devastated by this unexpected loss and were unprepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Jana the memorial she deserves to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”

