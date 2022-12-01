Japanese Prof Fukushima Calls Out the Covid “Vaccine” BS
As the harms of the Covid jab campaign are becoming more and more apparent, an increasing number of scientists from across the globe are calling out the Covid deception, including in Japan.
Kyoto University Emeritus Professor, Fukushima:
“Stop the bad science and do the right science. You have vaccinated so many people. And yet, only 10% of the members of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare who are leading the vaccine campaign have been vaccinated.”