How governments and media use abusive behavioural psychology, masked as clinical virology, on the population. Crimes that must be prosecuted.

Do you wonder why did so many people complied with nonsensical covid mandates? Why are some people still wearing facial diapers? Why did people abuse their own family and friends, literally pushing lethal injections on each other? Are you shocked that some people are still lining up for the genetic-jabs despite the plethora of cancers, covid infections, blood clots, other injuries, and death among the most injected people? It’s mind control: well established techniques used to manipulate and control the minds of the population.

In the truth and freedom movement we find more “fully functional adults” that the general population. We have greater than average resistance to mind control. However, we are not completely immune to it. Understanding what has happened to the seemingly crazy people around us, is key to solving many big problems that endanger and affect us all. It is key to stopping it, undoing the damage, and prosecuting the criminals doing it.

Government and Media Mind Control During Covid. Jason Christoff

Speech at the Romanian Palace of Parliament November 18, 2023

1 Minute Intro to Edward Bernays

Propoganda “The Manufacture of Consent”

A documentary about how public relations grew out of wartime propaganda—and a portrait of one of the key architects of the field, Edward Bernays.

Edward Bernays’ 1928 book “Propoganda” Those who manipulate this unseen mechanism of society constitute an invisible government which is the true ruling power of our country.”

1956 Book: The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing by Dr Joost A.M. Meerloo

The Milgram Experiment 2 min video

2008 Book: Nudge: Improving Decisions About Health, Wealth, and Happiness by Richard H Thaler and Cass B Sunstein