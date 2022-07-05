Drs Hoffe, Luchkiw, Malthouse, Shoemaker, Trozzi, Killian, and Fourchalk

Police On Guard are hosting part 2 of “Then They Came For The Canadians”.

Tonight’s Schedule:

Dr Crystal Luchkiw – 7:05 pm

Dr Steven Malthouse – 7:15 pm

Dr Chris Shoemaker – 7:25 pm

Dr Mark Trozzi – 7:35 pm

Dr Rochagne Killian – 7:45 pm

Dr Holly Fourchalk – 7:55 pm

Dr Charles Hoffe – 8:05 pm

Surprise Special Guest – 8:20

Moderators: Dr. Eric Feintuch, the Inalienable Rights Alliance and 1-800 GET WELL, Chris VanderBos, Police on Guard present, Bri Dressen, Then [They] Came For The Canadians, Part 2, Doctor and Shot Victims

Here is part 1 of "Then They Came for The Canadians" which was held on May 17th, 2022.

Truth Telling Doctors and Experts of Part 1:

This first part included the Honourable Brian Peckford, Dr Eric Feintuch, Const. Chris Vandenbosm, Dr Peter Breggin, Dr David Martin, Dr Paul Alexander, Dr Ryan Cole, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr David Wiseman, Dr Geert VandenBossche, Thomas Renz (dept of Defence whistleblower), Dr Jessica Rose, Shabnam Palesa Mohomed, Edward Dowd, and Dr Stephanie Seneff,