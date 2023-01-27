Jordan Lee Walker Admits Pfizer Crimes To His Fake Gay Date
Dr Jordan Lee Walker thought he was impressing a man on a date. You have to see him panic when he realizes that he's been filmed confessing to virology crimes against humanity.
Dr Jordan Trishton Lee Walker MD is a Pfizer’s Director of Research and Development in Strategic Operations and mRNA Scientific Planning. He thought he was impressing a fellow as he talked and giggled about high profit schemes to violate us with man-made viruses and injections.
The Climax
Dr Jordan Trishton Lee Walker MD’s panic, when he realizes that he had been recorded, is hilarious! He definitely got screwed at the end of this date! Thank You Project Veritas!