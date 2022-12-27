Source

Links to these junk science award winning studies:

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy and Risk of a Traffic Crash by Donald A. Redelmeier, MD, FRCPC, MSHSR, FACP , Jonathan Wang, MMASc, and Deva Thiruchelvam, MSc published Dec 2, 2022 in the American Journal of Medicine: https://www.amjmed.com/article/S0002-9343(22)00822-1/fulltext#%20

Covid 19 vaccines and the misinterpretation of perceived side effects clarity on the safety of vaccines. by Raymond D Palmer: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36381188/