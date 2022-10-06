Bright Light News Reports: Drs. Charles Hoffe & Stephen Malthouse, Canadian doctors vilified for daring to uphold their oath and share the truth about Covid-19 “vaccines,” join co-founder Cris Vleck, vaxjustice.org, to give a voice and support to those who did what they were asked: get “vaccinated” to protect themselves and others to stop the “pandemic.”

Instead, they suffered injuries and were then ignored and ridiculed for making such claims. The U.S. OPENVAERS system reporting over 1.4 million adverse events and 31,000 deaths is small testament to the incontrovertible fact that something seriously dangerous and unjust is afoot.

Join Drs. Hoffe and Malthouse and Vleck, as they discuss the 10-day touring campaign to bring Justice for the Vaccinated and visit vaxjustice.org if you or somebody you know has been injured to make a report and/or to receive support or to make a donation.

The Justice for the Vaccinated BC Bus Tour Has Launched

The pilot launch for Justice for the Vaccinated campaign kicked off on Wednesday, Sept 28th in Kamloops BC. The tour will run in select BC cities until its final date on Oct 7th where we will take part in the rally at the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

The Justice tour has 3 objectives.

Educate communities about the COVID -19 “vaccine” harms and raise the concerns

surrounding the lack of informed consent. Create videos and testimonials to share from peer to peer to warn of the potential

harms caused by the COVID-19 “vaccine” Gather evidence through testimonials as well as record vaccine injuries to be compiled

in the Vaxxtracker database in order to create a more accurate reporting system. This

will also be used as an evidentiary package for future legal and prosecutorial projects.

The BC tour will include events at venues featuring talks by Dr. Stephen Malthouse and Dr. Charles Hoffe. There will also be a time for people who have been affected by COVID -19 “vaccine” harms to share their stories, get help making testimonials, and to have their injury reports added to the Vaxxtracker database. A tour schedule poster is included in this release. For more information, please go to the Justice for the Vaccinated website at VavJustice.org

Vaxjustice.org

Vaxxtracker.com

Cris Vleck

250-483-5987

Shelly Semmler

604-707-00000

