With Jimmy Savile’s friend Charlie now crowned as “king of England” and threatening a “military style campaign” to fight carbon-dioxide (without commenting on his own collection of castles, private jets, limousine entourages, and decadent carbon-spewing, self-aggrandizing, tax-payer-funded events); we should be very concerned as to what these global predators are planning next, and find a way to stop them for good.

Here's Charlie calling for a "military style campaign" to stop climate change:

And the dark ugly past of Climate King Charlie, his family, and friends.

Dr Tess Lawrie recently wrote about the coronation of Charlie as "King of England" too, which you can read below:

More about Charles, the royal family, Diana's Death, and Charles Intimate friend Jimmy Savile: