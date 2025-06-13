Why Can’t We Talk About This? Special Screening

On June 18 at 7 PM, join Dr. David Speicher, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Mark Trozzi and filmmaker Dean Rainey at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (137 Queen Street South, Kitchener, ON) for a special screening of Why Can’t We Talk About This?, followed by a live Q&A with the doctors.

Tickets are $20 at the door.

Join Us June 19–21 for the National Citizens Inquiry in Kitchener

The National Citizens Inquiry is back with an urgent investigation into the well-being of Canada’s children. Over three days of public hearings, we’ll examine critical issues shaping young lives today:

Education & Parental Rights

Sex Trafficking & Exploitation

Mental Health Challenges

Technology’s Impact on Youth

This long-overdue inquiry will shine a light on the unprecedented struggles our children face—and the government’s failure to safeguard them.

Featured Witnesses

Jason Christoff · Dr. Byram Bridle · Lisa Miron, Barrister & Solicitor · Jody Ledgerwood · Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (South Africa) · Dr. Stephen Malthouse · Ann Gillies · Kari Simpson · Kamel Al Sheik · Nathaniel Pawlowski · …and many more.

Reserve your free tickets and find the full schedule here:

Book Now

You can also watch the event via live-stream.

NCI Awards Gala & Dinner

June 20th, 6:30 – 10:00 PM

The National Citizens Inquiry will hold its inaugural Awards Gala and Dinner at the Crowne Plaza Hotel & Resort (105 King Street East, Kitchener, ON). Dr. Charles Hoffe will deliver the keynote address, and Canadian heroes—including Dr. Byram Bridle and Billboard Chris—will be honoured.

Secure your Seat

Gala Dinner Raffle Fundraiser: Win Two Seats at the Table with Dr. David Speicher and Me

WCH Canada is hosting a fundraiser and raffle to support the National Citizens Inquiry. The lucky winner will receive two seats at the WCH Canada table—joining Ted Kuntz, Dr. David Speicher, myself, and other guests—at the NCI Awards Gala and Dinner. Every $20 donated counts towards one raffle ticket entry. Please consider donating and entering the raffle here:

Donate Today