Dr Trozzi

Dr Trozzi

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trevor's avatar
Trevor
3h

Set the truth free and it’ll defend itself. Canadians slowly emerging from this intense gaslighting

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anne Soppelsa's avatar
Anne Soppelsa
5h

First you wrote June dates AND then you wrote July dates - typo????

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Dr Mark Trozzi
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture