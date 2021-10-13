A US lawyer has shared excellent advice on one approach to deal with employers or other institutions attempting to force you into injection submission, under threat of violating your human rights such as freedom to make a living, or move freely in society.

We hope you find these legal insights useful to protect yourself.

IF YOUR BOSS THREATENS YOU WITH FIRING IF NOT VACCINATED DON'T REFUSE:

The secret is NOT to refuse the jab and do not sign anything!

From a lawyer:

If you are being forced to Vax in order to keep your job, here’s a great way to handle it. (Conditional acceptance)

The secret is NOT to refuse it.

“I write with regard to the matter of potential covid vaccine and my desire to be fully informed and appraised of ALL facts before going ahead. I’d be most grateful if you could please provide the following information, in accordance with statutory legal requirements.”:

Can you please advise the approved legal status of any vaccine and if it is experimental? Can you please provide details and assurances that the vaccine has been fully, independently and rigorously tested against control groups and the subsequent outcomes of those tests? Can you please advise the entire list of contents of the vaccine I am to receive and if any are toxic to the body? Can you please fully advise of all the adverse reactions associated with this vaccine since it’s introduction? Can you please confirm that the vaccine you are advocating is NOT experimental mRNA gene altering therapy? Can you please confirm that I will not be under any duress from yourselves as my employers, in compliance with the Nuremberg Code? Can you please advise me of the likely risk of fatality, should I be unfortunate to contract Covid 19 and the likelihood of recovery? Can you please advise me if I were to experience any adverse reactions is the manufacturer of the vaccine liable? If the manufacturer isn’t liable will the company I’m currently employed with with be responsible & liable as it is their request that I have the vaccine in order to carry on my employment?

Once I have received the above information in full and I am satisfied that there is NO threat to my health, I will be happy to accept your offer to receive the treatment, but with certain conditions – namely that:

You confirm in writing that I will suffer no harm. Following acceptance of this, the offer must be signed by a fully qualified doctor who will take full legal and financial responsibility for any injuries occurring to myself, and/or from any interactions by authorized personnel regarding these procedures. In the event that I should have to decline the offer of vaccination, please confirm that it will not compromise my position and that I will not suffer prejudice and discrimination as a result?

I would also advise that my inalienable rights are reserved.

The point is that if they CANNOT provide that information you’ve NOT refused.

A little bit of comedy by JP Sears

If you have not yet seen this, we think you’ll enjoy this insightful parody from JP Sears.