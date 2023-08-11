Dr Mary O’Connor, Dr Byram Bridle and myself, all shared brief testimonies at the Life Site News 2023 Gala in Toronto. Life Site News Co-founder Steve Jalsevac presented each us with Medical Heroism awards. Dr O’Connor related the shocking mafia style abuse of her by the CPSO as she held the line and protected her patients against deadly misrepresented injections and other violations. Dr Bridle shared stories including protecting his son from solitary confinement, and his experiences sharing scientific truths openly and undergoing extreme persecution from his past colleagues. Dr Bridle also warned about the Canadian government’s current threats to accelerate censorship and persecution of truth tellers. I pursued some laughter and discussed the importance of legitimate journalism while thanking the many real journalists of Life Site News who were present.

I highly recommend following and supporting Life Site News. They are extremely integral, diligent, truth telling journalists at the front lines of the war to protect human life against a broad global anti-life agenda

Life Site News wrote:

Canada’s canceled front-line doctors are true medical heroes for speaking the truth about effective treatments for the COVID-19 virus, and LifeSiteNews was privileged to honor three of these doctors with awards at LifeSiteNews 25th Anniversary Gala in Markham, Ontrario. Medical heroes Dr. Mary O’Connor, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and virologist Dr. Byram Bridle each received Medical Heroism Awards from LifeSiteNews co-founder Steve Jalsevac. Each of these freedom fighters shared stories about their cancellation and how they continue to fight for medical freedom and transparency in the scientific community. Watch now to hear the truth from these medical heroes that the mainstream media does not want you to hear — and see how LifeSiteNews is honoring brave doctors who are telling the truth.

The full Life Site News article is here.

