Hello friends,

The Allison Inquiry begins today, September 8, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time and continues through Friday, September 11. Sessions run each day until 5:00 p.m. ET.

The Inquiry provides an opportunity for Canadians injured by the COVID-19 genetic injections to share their experiences and testify publicly. The proceedings are taking place on Parliament Hill and are being livestreamed in English and French.

We are sharing today’s livestream on X in English so you can follow along as the hearings unfold.

How to watch on X

Click the button below to open the Dr. Trozzi X profile, where we are hosting the stream. Look for a LIVE badge and a circle around the profile picture. Click the profile picture to join.

Watch the Stream on X

You can also watch the livestream directly on the official Allison Inquiry website. If you are able, please consider tuning in and sharing the stream with others. This is a great opportunity to give a voice to the victims of these dangerous products and wake people up to this serious issue

Watch at covidtestimony.com